How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were told about Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Royal watchers were saddened to hear that Princess Kate has been diagnosed with cancer, news that the royal revealed in a candid video shared on Friday evening.

Kate's inner circle, including her family and the King and Queen, learned the news before it was made public.

However, according to a new report in The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not informed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who quickly released a public message of support for their sister-in-law, are understood not to have spoken to Kate or William before Friday evening's bombshell, which comes after weeks of speculation over the Princess' health.

Roya Nikkhah, the paper's royal editor, has been in contact with several sources who confirmed no private conversation between the estranged brothers took place and it is believed Harry and Meghan discovered the news at the same time as the general public.

A Kensington Palace spokesman would only say: “We do not comment on private conversations.”

The Princess recorded the video message in Windsor on Wednesday and it was released on Friday to coincide with the start of her children's Easter holiday at Lambrook School.

What did Kate say?

As Kate explained in the short clip, she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and that surgery was successful. At the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer.

However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present and she was thus started on a course of preventative chemotherapy.

In her personal video message, the mother-of-three addressed her diagnosis, saying: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.

As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

When were Prince William and Prince Harry last together?

The Princes reunited to honour their late mother Princess Diana on Thursday as part of the Diana Legacy Award ceremony. However, while Prince William attended in person, Prince Harry joined the event by video, so the pair did not need to meet – or even speak.

The last time they were publicly seen together was following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, when Kate and Meghan joined their husbands for a walkabout to thank the public for their outpouring of kind messages.

Like his brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry attended King Charles' and Queen Camilla's coronation last May before leaving immediately afterwards to fly home to his family in California.

