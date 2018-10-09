Why this royal family member is definitely not attending Princess Eugenie's wedding reception The reception will be held on Friday evening in Windsor

Members of the royal family will be out in full force on Friday to attend the wedding of the Queen's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie. But one person will be notably missing from the evening celebrations – Her Majesty's cousin, the Duke of Kent. The 83-year-old royal already has a prior commitment that evening; according to the palace's records, the Duke will attend the Military Rehabilitation Headley Court Gala Dinner in Grosvenor House, London.

The Duke makes regular appearances at big family events, including weddings. He was a notable guest at Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials in May, as well as Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011. He is expected to attend Eugenie's ceremony on Friday morning with his wife the Duchess of Kent, before travelling back to London.

The Duke carries out engagements on behalf of the Queen. He is involved with over 140 different charities, organisations and professional bodies that cover a range of issues, from commemorating the war dead to championing British technology. He has also undertaken over 60 overseas trips to promote British trade and exports and was the first member of the royal family to make an official visit to China.

The Duke of Kent pictured arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May

Last week, a royal source also confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall will be absent from Eugenie's wedding, as she has already committed to visiting a school that day. The insider said: "The Duchess has a long-standing engagement and didn't want to let anyone down." Instead, Prince Charles will attend alone.

Princess Eugenie will be supported on her big day by her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, her older sister Princess Beatrice, who is tipped to be maid of honour, and her grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip. The bride's cousins, Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan, and Zara and Mike Tindall will also be among those making up the royal party.

