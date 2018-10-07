Princess Eugenie has just signed this famous singer for her royal wedding It's not long until the big day now!

With the second royal wedding of the year getting closer and closer, more details have been revealed about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day, including their choice of music. During the ceremony, Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will perform two songs, and will be joined by members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO). The second choice has an extra-special connection to Eugenie, as her dad Prince Andrew is the Patron of RPO. Following the announcement, James Williams, the RPO's managing director said it has been "a great pleasure" to help the couple choose the music for their wedding day.

Eugenie and Jack have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the bride grew up. And just like her cousin Prince Harry – who married Meghan Markle in the very same place back in May – Eugenie and her husband-to-be Jack could share their first public kiss on the chapel's West Steps. They will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

Andrea Bocelli will be singing at Princess Eugenie's wedding

It was recently revealed that Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be a two-day affair. The Queen is hosting a reception in the afternoon of Friday 12 October after the church ceremony, after which a dinner will be held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot on 12 October

What's more, the royal wedding will be televised on ITV, with a one-off, special episode of This Morning presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. At 11am, the show will cross live to the ceremony, and viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

