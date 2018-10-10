Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding timetable Everything you need to know so far about the big day

With Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank set to tie the knot on Friday 12 October, we are all getting ready to celebrate the second royal wedding of the year - and it most definitely won't disappoint! While many of the choices such as the location and two wedding receptions mirror the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day, Eugenie and Jack have also put many of their own special touches to their big day. These include a festival-themed party the following day, organised by A-list party planners Bentley Entertainment, as well as a red velvet wedding cake and a performance by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. And with everyone from proud parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew to adorable mini royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte in attendance, we just can't wait to watch it all unfold.

Eugenie and Jack's big day is just around the corner

Friday 12 October

00.00am – Roads close in Windsor

The roads in Windsor will close in the early hours of Friday morning along the processional route, meaning those wishing to get a glimpse of the happy couple will have to get in there early to avoid traffic! Trains will still be running at both of Windsor's stations, Windsor & Eton Central and Windsor & Eton Riverside.

8.00am – HELLO! coverage begins

HELLO! will be covering the royal wedding throughout the day so you don’t miss a thing, so stay tuned on the website to keep up-to-date with everything from the guest arrivals to Eugenie's dress and everything in-between.

8.30am – Guests start arriving

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have sent out 1,200 invitations to members of the public which have been chosen by lottery. The lucky guests will be allowed into the castle grounds to witness the arrivals of the star-studded guest list, as well as seeing the happy couple leave the church. Guests attending the ceremony will follow suit soon after, with famous faces thought to be attending including Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.

Sarah Ferguson will be beaming with pride on her daughter's big day

10.00am – Royal guests start to arrive

Many members of the royal family will be heading to Windsor for the second family wedding of the year. Proud mum Sarah Ferguson will be beaming with pride as she arrives at the ceremony, while The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot at the very same place in May will be among the royal party. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, are thought to arrive alone while their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte feature in the bridal party, and Prince Louis is expected to stay at home for the big day. Prince Charles will arrive alone to his niece's wedding as it has been revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall will be absent due to a prior work commitment. The Queen will be the last member of the royal family to enter the church.

10.45am – Groom and best man expected to arrive

Jack Brooksbank and his best man will arrive at St George's Chapel just before the bridal party. While it was already known that Prince Harry's best man would be his brother Prince William, there has been no information as of yet as to who Jack has chosen to be by his side on his big day.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are expected to be among the bridal party

10.55am - The bridal party will arrive

Princess Eugenie will arrive at St George's Chapel, accompanied by her dad Prince Andrew, and her bridal party. Princess Beatrice will be by her younger sister's side as her maid-of-honour, and it is thought that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among her pageboy and bridesmaids, as well as George's cousin and classmate Maud Windsor, four, the daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's eldest daughter, six-year-old Teddy. The youngest bridesmaid is thought to be two-year-old Ines de Givenchy, the daughter of Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals exciting news ahead of Princess Eugenie's wedding

The wedding will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor

12.00pm - The first kiss and carriage procession

The wedding ceremony will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner, and feature music from both the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) and Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli. Viewers around the world are expected to tune in to watch it, and it will be televised on ITV's This Morning in a special wedding episode presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Jack and Eugenie will ride through Windsor just as Harry and Meghan did

Eugenie and Jack will then leave the chapel as newlyweds – and are expected to share their first kiss on the steps of the chapel – just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did in May. They will then undertake their carriage procession through Windsor, which according to Buckingham Palace, will journey through the grounds of Windsor Castle, enter the town at Castle Hill and process along Windsor High Street before returning to the castle grounds at Cambridge Gate.

READ: What is Princess Eugenie's net worth?

12.30pm – The Queen's afternoon reception at Windsor Castle

Following the procession, guests are expected to enjoy a champagne reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, just as she did for her grandson Harry when he married Meghan in May, which was held at St George's Hall.

3.00pm – Afternoon reception ends

At around 3.00pm, guests are expected to re-emerge from Windsor Castle as the afternoon reception comes to a finish. Just like Harry and Meghan's wedding, guests and the happy couple will then have a bit of downtime before the evening celebrations come underway.

Evening – Dinner at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

A formal, sit-down dinner will be held at the Royal Lodge on the evening of Eugenie and Jack's wedding. The location is extra-special for Eugenie, as it's the very place she grew up. Her parents Andrew and Sarah still live in the Royal Lodge despite being divorced for 22 years.

Saturday 13 October

1.00pm – Festival-themed party kicks off

At around 1.00pm the following day, the newlyweds and their friends and family can be expected to be spotted out again as they enjoy an afternoon party. Not doing anything by halves, it will be organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.