Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank delight with never-before-seen photos ahead of royal wedding The happy couple are preparing to tie the knot on Friday 12 October

There are just days to go until Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank become husband and wife, and as royal fans count down the days until their wedding, the happy couple have treated the public to a series of never-before-seen pictures of them both. These include two adorable throwback pictures from their childhood, and one of them talking a walk with their beloved pet dogs during a visit to Balmoral in the summer back in 2016. A third photo showed the pair celebrating New Year's Eve last year in Verbier – a popular spot with many members of the royal family.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as children

From what we know so far, Eugenie and Jack's nuptials are going to be a day to remember, with many special features chosen by the couple themselves to add their own spin on the second royal wedding of the year. The couple will be joined by their family and friends in Windsor on their wedding day, and will take celebrating to a new level with a two-day party held across the Friday and Saturday. This will include a champagne reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen and a formal sit-down meal at the Royal Lodge – the very place Eugenie grew up.

The happy couple in Verbier

Around 1pm the following day, the newlyweds and their friends and family can be expected to be spotted out again as they enjoy an afternoon party. Not doing anything by halves, it will be organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash. Eugenie has spoken out about her wedding preparations in the September issue of Vogue in a joint interview with her big sister and maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice. Of her sister, Beatrice gushed: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride."

Eugenie and Jack in Balmoral

Eugenie and Jack have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the bride grew up. And just like cousin Prince Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack could share their first public kiss on the chapel's West Steps. They will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

