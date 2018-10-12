Was this Prince George's cheeky way of getting his own back on cousin Savannah Phillips? The royal children were on their best behaviour...mostly

The royal children did a wonderful job of performing their wedding duties during the ceremony between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday Morning, but that's not to say there weren't some adorably cheeky moments along the way! Five-year-old Prince George is usually the chief instigator of such innocent mischief, but it was his seven-year-old cousin Savannah Phillips who tried to make him and his three-year-old sister Princess Charlotte laugh by impersonating a trumpeter before the ceremony. He reacted by pulling a hilarious face then putting his hand over his mouth to try and suppress the laughter. Judging on past behaviour between the cousins, it looked like George made efforts to behave himself to save being told off for laughing by Savannah, just like she has done before, even though she was the reason for his outburst of laughter this time....

Savannah tried to get George to be quiet on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Colour for the Queen's birthday celebrations in June this year. She put her finger up to her mouth to "Ssshhh!" him before covering his mouth with her hand. Knowing that his well-behaved, grown-up cousin would no-doubt keep him in check for anything other that exemplary behaviour, George covered his own mouth before Savannah had a chance to this time. And it looks like his sister Charlotte took note from past experiences that she's witnessed - she put her hand over her face before entering the ceremony!

Savannah is good at looking after the younger children!

Charlotte might have felt exasperated after tripping over on her way up the St George's Chapel stairs. Looking simply adorable in a white dress with a bright green floral sash, she may well have fallen thanks to the windy weather. She wasn't the only one to fall over, either! A pageboy, Louis de Givenchy, also tripped up the stairs, and was helped up by Lady Louise Windsor, who was a special attendant on the day and assisted with the young group of bridesmaids and pageboys

