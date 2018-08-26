Prince George has the sweetest cuddly toy as he is reunited with cousin Savannah Phillips The future King melted hearts over the weekend

Prince George completed a very royal milestone on Friday when he was taken out on his first ever grouse shoot during his visit to Balmoral to visit the Queen and Prince Philip as they reside in Scotland over the summer. And during the trip, the future King was reunited with his cousin and partner-in-crime Savannah Phillips, who is also staying there with her family. The pair were pictured in the back of the car on Friday, along with the Duchess of Cambridge and Savannah's aunt, Zara Tindall. What's more, George looked more adorable than ever wrapped up warm in a blue coat while clutching onto a white bunny rabbit toy in the photo, which was uploaded on royal blog Tea Time With The Cambridges.

Prince George and Savannah Phillips have been reunited in Balmoral

George and his cousin appear to have a playful relationship. They have been seen out together twice over the summer, both at the Trooping the Colour in June, and at a charity polo match shortly afterwards. Cheeky Savannah was pictured putting her arm over George's mouth, and at one point telling him to be quiet as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flyover at the annual celebratory event. The pair were also seen running around playing together at the polo match, along with George's younger sister, Princess Charlotte.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Little George has certainly had a fun-filled few months. The future King celebrated his fifth birthday in Mustique in July, and has since been spending time at his family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The house holds a very special meaning to both George and Charlotte, who spent the first few years of their lives there before relocating to London. It is highly anticipated that Prince William and Kate, as well as George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be seen out at some point during their stay at Balmoral, which will mark their first public appearance since Louis' christening in July.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen in Balmoral on her way to church with the Queen

It won't be long before George enters Year One at his school, Thomas's Battersea. This September, George is not expected to face the same kind of media attention as last year's milestone. He will also have a big supporter cheering him on, making sure he is prepped and ready to start his brand new school year – his mum Kate. Sadly, the Duchess wasn't able to make her son's first day of junior school last year as she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Louis, so it will be an extra special start to the new term for the entire family.

