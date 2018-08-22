Prince George's classmate is set to have a very important role at Princess Eugenie's wedding Princess Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on 12 October

With only weeks to go before Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle, the world's attention has now turned to the second royal wedding of the year. But who is set to make up the bridal party? It's believed that Prince George's classmate, Maud Windsor, will likely be one of the bridesmaids as she is the bride-to-be's only goddaughter - although the palace are yet to confirm this. Little Maud, the four-year-old daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, is in the same class as Prince George at St Thomas' School in Battersea.

Maud Windsor is tipped to be a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Sophie, 38, previously opened up to HELLO! about her daughter's friendship with George after they enjoyed a playdate together when they were two. Speaking about the now five-year-old royal, Sophie said: "We were invited to tea at Kensington Palace just before Princess Charlotte was born. Maud and George got on very well. He is a very clever, articulate little boy and was speaking long before other toddlers his age."

Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on 12 October

Details of Eugenie's bridal party won't be revealed until nearer the day, although it has been reported that Princess Charlotte, three, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's five-year-old daughter Teddy will all act as bridesmaids. It was also reported that pageboys will include Maud's class mate and Eugenie's second cousin Prince George. The four-year-old son of Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe is also among those to be a pageboy. Meanwhile, it's also hugely likely that Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, who she is incredibly close to, has been asked to be maid of honour.

Eugenie and Jack - just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding. The happy couple announced their engagement in late January, and are set to tie the knot in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends.

