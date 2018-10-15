What will happen to Prince Harry and Meghan's tour now she has announced her pregnancy? The pair are due to visit the two countries, but both have moderate risk of zika virus

A huge congratulations are in order to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made by Kensington Palace on Monday morning, just a few hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia to embark on their 16-day tour. Since part of their tour of Australasia includes visits to Tonga and Fiji, royal fans have been questioning whether the pair will miss out some of the locations, as the two countries have a moderate risk of zika virus, which is particularly dangerous for pregnant women.

Meghan will still be visiting Fiji and Tonga

Speaking about whether there would be any changes to the royal tour, HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash wrote: "For those asking, there is no change to the tour programme and the couple have taken medical advice about the Zika risk in the Pacific Islands." However, the royal won't be attending the Colo-i-Suva forest site or the Fiji War Memorial in Suva, as it was already planned that Harry would be visiting the two events solo.

The couple's official statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." A palace spokesperson added that Meghan's mother Doria "is very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild". It's clear that Harry and Meghan have always wanted to start a family together. Ahead of their wedding, the Duchess spoke to a husband-and-wife team who own Shnuggle, a company that makes innovative baby products, during a trip to Northern Ireland. As she inspected a changing mat, a Moses basket and a baby bath, Meghan said: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet."

