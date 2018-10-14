Prince Harry and Meghan land in Sydney to start Australia tour It's the start of their very exciting Autumn Tour!

Prince Harry and Meghan have touched down in Sydney to start their much anticipated 16-day tour of Australia. After an exhausting 22-hour flight, including a stop over in Singapore, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped off the Qantas Airlines plane, during the early Monday morning hours in Sydney Airport. The pair made the long journey just a day after celebrating the wedding of Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank over the weekend, but Meghan looked beautiful wearing the same khaki trench coat by Babton for Aritzia that she wore for the Invictus Games promo photos. They were greeted with a huge media and security presence, as the nation shows its excitement for the royal visit! Following their arrival the couple headed to their home for the next week, Admiralty House.

Harry and Meghan have landed in Sydney

This marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major overseas tour, to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand. Although the royal couple have over 80 engagements arranged throughout their special trip, the main event on their itinerary is this year's Invictus Games which will be held in Sydney. Their next couple of stops after Sydney will be in Dubbo on Wednesday, then Melbourne on Thursday. They will then head back to Sydney before travelling to Fraser Island, then onwards to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The couple looked happy to have landed!

A previous statement from Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.. The programme across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts – including the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects – and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018."