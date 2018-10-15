What titles will be used for Prince Harry and Meghan's children? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in Windsor last month

Following their beautiful royal wedding last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given new titles - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But now, everyone wants to know whether their future children will be handed similar titles by the Queen. According to People, a dukedom can only be inherited by a male heir, however, if the couple welcome a daughter, they would not be given the title of duchess and will reportedly be known as Lady.

For their daughter to gain a title of duchess, they would have to marry a duke themselves in order to be granted that official title. Although changes regarding royal children have been made before - earlier this year, Princess Charlotte made royal history by keeping her rank following the birth of Prince Louis. It follows the change of succession laws in the UK, which were updated ahead of Prince George's birth in 2013 to allow a possible first-born daughter of Prince William and Kate to take precedence over any younger brothers.

In the past, sons took precedent over their sisters in the line of success to the throne, but the new law strips gender from the equation, meaning Charlotte remains fourth-in-line to the throne, while her younger brother is fifth. The decision was unanimously approved at a Commonwealth summit in Australia back in 2011, changing a 300-year rule. Although what is certain is that Prince Harry and Meghan's children will not be given Prince or Princess titles - due to royal family rules.

The newlyweds have previously hinted their desire to have children in the near future. During a visit with Harry in Belfast, the former actress was seen looking at some infant items by Shnuggle. Meghan remarked: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet." In a 2017 Newsweek interview, Harry also revealed that he plans to raise his children with the same down-to-earth philosophies as his late mother Princess Diana. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life," he said. "Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality... I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one, too."

