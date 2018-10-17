Prince William reveals the sweet hobby he wants to teach Prince George, so he can follow in his footsteps Like father like son…

Prince William has revealed the adorable activity he can picture himself teaching Prince George when he's a little older, during a reception at Buckingham Palace – where he chatted with explorer Martin Farr, who once took he and Prince Harry caving nearly ten years ago. The 67-year-old said of the conversation: "I took him caving in the Little Neath River Caves in south Wales in 1999 and 2000. He joked that I put him off caving for life! I also trained Harry – he was brilliant. They both came down together. It was a long time ago and he remembered. It all resonated with him!"

He then added: "He said that when George grows up, he is going to show him caving. And I'm sure we have plenty of suits that will fit." How lovely! The gathering was hosted by William, who is patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, to honour the hero Brits who took part in the rescue effort to save the members of a football team from a water-filled cave in Thailand earlier this year.

All 12 members of the youth football team and their coach were safely rescued from the flooded Thailand cave in which they were trapped, in July. William, 34, paid tribute to the divers, support crews, logistics staff and volunteers from the British caving community who had either travelled to Thailand in the summer to save the children and their coach, or provided backing from home.

Martin also spoke of the Prince's enthusiasm at the event. "They understand the importance of the great outdoors. He has been climbing and done most of the outdoor pursuits and did the search and rescue," he said. "He understands the whole ethos. It's a great honor that the government and royalty have recognised the great things that have happened by a bunch of volunteers, who are British and are very skilled individuals. He said he was very proud that it was essentially British-led."