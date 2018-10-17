Downpours and delays in Dubbo: Our royal editor takes us behind-the-scenes This is Prince Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently taking part in an impressive 76 engagements over a course of 16 days. However, it's not only the royals who are undergoing this jam-packed schedule as the royal tour press have joined them to make sure the their every step at the engagements are covered. HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, has been taking to her Instagram page to share snippets from behind-the-scenes, including pictures of their food and their early-morning wakeup calls.

On Wednesday, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's day in Dubbo, the group of journalists and photographers headed to Sydney airport at 7am before embarking on their flight. "Morning! Been up since 5 but somehow still had to run for the bus," Emily wrote alongside a picture from her coach. Before the royals arrived in drought-stricken Dubbo, the rain came in - leaving pretty much everyone drenched - including the royal couple!

Following the downpour, some of the press were forced to change and embrace Dubbo by wearing "I love Dubbo" T-shirts whilst working on their laptops during their delay back to Sydney. So it seems this trip hasn't been so smooth-sailing after all! However, this trip is extra special as it's Harry and Meghan's first overseas trip together as a married couple, with the pair launching this year's Invictus Games in Sydney.

Earlier on in the week, Prince Harry and Meghan delighted fans across the world with their baby news. And it was the royal press, who were among the first to find out. Following the announcement, Emily shared a picture of the moment the reporters first found out the happy news alongside this caption: "Here's the travelling UK media in Sydney being told the news by phone from London about 30 minutes ago! #royalbaby #HarryandMeghan." Speaking about the moment, Emily revealed: "We all knew what was coming to be honest! There couldn't have been any other reason for the call. We were quiet because we were just taking down the lines and quotes."

