These adorable royal children have just dressed up for Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, there's no better time than now to dress up for the popular holiday. And the royals are just as big a fans of 31 October, as Princess Madeleine of Sweden revealed this week. The doting mum took to Instagram to share a cute photo of children Princess Leonore, four, and Prince Nicolas, three, wearing witch and wizard hats during a trip to a pumpkin patch in Miami, Florida, where the family relocated to earlier in the year. "Sunday Funday," she captioned the post. Meanwhile, Madeleine's husband, Chris O'Neill, was at home with the couple's baby daughter, Princess Adrienne, who arrived in March.

Princess Madeleine's children got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend

It was announced in August that Madeleine and Chris would be relocating to Florida with their three children. The Swedish royal court said at the time that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age". The statement added: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

Madeleine and Chris are the doting parents of three children

It's certainly been an exciting year for this royal family, who not only welcomed baby Adrienne and relocated, but also enjoyed a big family celebration when their youngest was baptised in June. Adrienne was christened at Drottningholm Palace chapel on 8 June, as Adrienne Josephine Alice Bernadotte, and looked adorable dressed for her special day in the same christening gown her mother wore to her own baptism in 1982. The choice of date for her big day was exactly five years after her parents married in June 2013 and four years after her sister Princess Leonore's christening in June 2014.

