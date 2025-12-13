The biggest royal moments of the week: a christening, glamourous banquet and more

From heartwarming family portraits and glittering tiaras to poignant messages and festive royal traditions, it’s been a busy week for royalty across the globe — here are the standout moments we loved the most.

Image
Isabel Drugan
Isabel DruganSocial Media Coordinator
10 minutes ago
Share this:

The royals may be preparing to wind down ahead of the Christmas break, but this week was anything but quiet. From glittering banquets to milestone family moments, the past few days delivered an array of standout royal highlights. 

A dazzling state banquet in Sweden in honour of the Nobel Prize brought with it a feast of tiaras, glamorous gowns and show-stopping jewels. Speaking of jewels, over in the Netherlands Princess Amalia stepped out in her mother Queen Máxima’s favourite tiara, and that necklace certainly didn’t go unnoticed. 

Meanwhile in the UK, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated the christening of their second daughter, Athena. The intimate ceremony was attended by her grandparents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who managed to slip in and out without being photographed. 

These moments, and plenty more, have earned a place in our gallery of the biggest royal highlights of the week. Take a look below. 

A picture-perfect royal card 

View post on Instagram
 

Nothing brings joy like a family photo, and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan gave us just that. Ahead of the New Year, the royal couple shared the most perfect family portrait, which showed the family in matching hues of blue and green. There were even special appearances by the two youngest members of the family, Princess Iman and Amina, who were cradled in the arms of their loving grandparents. Queen Rania shared the image on her social media with a warm message: "May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead." 

A glamorous royal throwback 

Princess Victoria in 2025

Princess Victoria in 2025

Crown Princess Victoria carried on family tradition at the 2025 Nobel Prize gala in Stockholm. The royal stunned in a timeless design by Jacques Zehnde, the very gown her mother, Queen Silvia, wore three decades ago, in 1994.

Queen Silvia in 1994

Queen Silvia in 1994

Serious sparkle on show 

Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Duchess of HÃ¤lsingland and GÃ¤strikland attends the Nobel Prize Banquet 2025 at Stockholm City Hall on December 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Princess Madeleine glittered at the Nobel Prize Banquet

The Nobel Prize gala brought us more incredible royal looks, including a set of sparkling tiaras that were a definite hit. Princess Victoria completed her beautiful outfit with the Baden Fringe Tiara, while Princess Madeleine sported the stunning Napoleonic Cut Steel Tiara. Over in the Netherlands, meanwhile, Princess Catharina-Amalia debuted her mother’s favourite tiara in a major royal first as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb on a two-day state visit.

King Charles's heartfelt message 

King Charles shared a heartfelt cancer update

King Charles shared a heartfelt cancer update

King Charles got personal when he recorded a personal message for Stand Up To Cancer's 2025 broadcast, a joint campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4. The King confirmed that his cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year, which he called "a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."

A celebration with all the family 

Media Image© Getty

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated Athena's christening

Princess Beatrice marked a special milestone with her family this week. The royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated the christening of their daughter Athena at St. James's Palace in London, followed by a pub lunch with some of their closest family and friends. Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was seen arriving at the service in a Range Rover at a side entrance to the palace grounds on Friday morning, at the first royal event he has attended since having his titles stripped from him by King Charles.

Festive fun at Clarence House 

Media Image

Queen Camilla received a Christmas visitor at Clarence House

Queen Camilla welcomed children with life-shortening conditions at her London home, Clarence House, for her annual traditional lunch. Her Majesty was seen receiving a gift from Santa in front of a beautifully decorated tree, which turned out to be two squeaky toys for her pet dogs, Moley and Bluebell. The Queen greeted the children and served them lunch before taking sweet photos in the State Sleigh with reindeer. The Queen's new equerry, Major Rob Treasure, was on hand to help, using his sword to place the decorations selected by the children onto the branches.

Christmas cheer from the Spanish royal family

Media Image

The Spanish royals shared their Felicitación de Navidad (Christmas Greeting)

The Spanish royals got in the festive mood with the release of their 2025 Christmas cards! King Felipe and Queen Letizia posed with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Meanwhile, former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía surprised fans with an adorable festive shot - Sofía's five dogs in front of the Christmas tree at her royal residence, the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

A milestone week for Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Media Image

It was a busy week for the young royal

It was a week of firsts for Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The 21-year-old royal flew home following her first term at the University of Sydney in Australia, where she is studying for a three-year degree in social sciences to make her debut at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall. Ingrid Alexandra also celebrated a special honour this week, receiving the Norwegian Reservist Association’s Badge of Honor after completing her 15-month Army service as a CV90 storm engineer shooter.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More