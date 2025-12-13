The biggest royal moments of the week: a christening, glamourous banquet and more

The royals may be preparing to wind down ahead of the Christmas break, but this week was anything but quiet. From glittering banquets to milestone family moments, the past few days delivered an array of standout royal highlights.

A dazzling state banquet in Sweden in honour of the Nobel Prize brought with it a feast of tiaras, glamorous gowns and show-stopping jewels. Speaking of jewels, over in the Netherlands Princess Amalia stepped out in her mother Queen Máxima’s favourite tiara, and that necklace certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Meanwhile in the UK, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated the christening of their second daughter, Athena. The intimate ceremony was attended by her grandparents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who managed to slip in and out without being photographed.

These moments, and plenty more, have earned a place in our gallery of the biggest royal highlights of the week. Take a look below.

A picture-perfect royal card

Nothing brings joy like a family photo, and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan gave us just that. Ahead of the New Year, the royal couple shared the most perfect family portrait, which showed the family in matching hues of blue and green. There were even special appearances by the two youngest members of the family, Princess Iman and Amina, who were cradled in the arms of their loving grandparents. Queen Rania shared the image on her social media with a warm message: "May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead."

A glamorous royal throwback

Princess Victoria in 2025 Crown Princess Victoria carried on family tradition at the 2025 Nobel Prize gala in Stockholm. The royal stunned in a timeless design by Jacques Zehnde, the very gown her mother, Queen Silvia, wore three decades ago, in 1994.



Queen Silvia in 1994

Serious sparkle on show

Princess Madeleine glittered at the Nobel Prize Banquet The Nobel Prize gala brought us more incredible royal looks, including a set of sparkling tiaras that were a definite hit. Princess Victoria completed her beautiful outfit with the Baden Fringe Tiara, while Princess Madeleine sported the stunning Napoleonic Cut Steel Tiara. Over in the Netherlands, meanwhile, Princess Catharina-Amalia debuted her mother’s favourite tiara in a major royal first as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb on a two-day state visit.

King Charles's heartfelt message

King Charles shared a heartfelt cancer update King Charles got personal when he recorded a personal message for Stand Up To Cancer's 2025 broadcast, a joint campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4. The King confirmed that his cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year, which he called "a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."



A celebration with all the family

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated Athena's christening Princess Beatrice marked a special milestone with her family this week. The royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated the christening of their daughter Athena at St. James's Palace in London, followed by a pub lunch with some of their closest family and friends. Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was seen arriving at the service in a Range Rover at a side entrance to the palace grounds on Friday morning, at the first royal event he has attended since having his titles stripped from him by King Charles.



Festive fun at Clarence House

Queen Camilla received a Christmas visitor at Clarence House Queen Camilla welcomed children with life-shortening conditions at her London home, Clarence House, for her annual traditional lunch. Her Majesty was seen receiving a gift from Santa in front of a beautifully decorated tree, which turned out to be two squeaky toys for her pet dogs, Moley and Bluebell. The Queen greeted the children and served them lunch before taking sweet photos in the State Sleigh with reindeer. The Queen's new equerry, Major Rob Treasure, was on hand to help, using his sword to place the decorations selected by the children onto the branches.



Christmas cheer from the Spanish royal family

A milestone week for Princess Ingrid Alexandra