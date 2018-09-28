Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden makes rare comment about bond with sister Princess Madeleine Princess Madeleine has just relocated to the US

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has touched on the strong bond she shares with her younger sister Princess Madeleine, revealing that it's "awful" Madeleine lives so far from her. The mother-of-three recently relocated to Florida with her husband Chris O'Neill and their young children, meaning Madeleine and Victoria, who lives in Stockholm, have been seeing less of each other.

Last week, Victoria spent five days in New York attending a United Nations Summit, but she didn't get the chance to extend her trip to Miami to see Madeleine. When asked if she would be reuniting with her sister, Victoria, 41, said: "I wish! It would have been great fun to see both her and her family, but it may be another time."

Victoria was attending a UN Summit in New York

The Crown Princess was speaking at the UN headquarters, where she gave a speech about marine conservation and answered questions. "It has been a good trip. We have managed to bring in both Swedish promotion events and the UN points that are so incredibly important," she said. During her stay in New York, she also attended summits on the global refugee crisis and a meeting on Urban Food Systems: The Nutrition Challenge.

Victoria's sister Madeleine relocated to Florida over the summer. According to Swedish publication Svensk Damtidning, the royals are renting a house in Miami which sits in a gated community protected by guards. They have access to a communal swimming pool and tennis court, shared by other residents.

Madeleine and Chris (left) have moved to Florida with their children

The Swedish royal court announced in August that Madeleine and Chris would be moving Stateside with their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and baby Princess Adrienne. The palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age".

The statement added: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

