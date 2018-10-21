Pregnant Meghan Markle misses morning engagement in Sydney The mum-to-be was back to engagements by the afternoon

The Duchess of Sussex was set to present the medals at a road cycling event for the Invictus Games on Sunday Morning alongside Prince Harry, but instead opted to rest after a late night watching the opening ceremony on Saturday evening. Harry had encouraged his wife, who is four months pregnant, to slow down after she felt tired the night before, royal sources have said. It was also reported that they were trying to pace Meghan so that she doesn’t overdue it during the tour. It wasn’t long before the Duchess was back though, and by lunchtime, she emerged looking well-rested to attend a lunch with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at The Pavilion Restaurant, and later in the afternoon to watch the sailing.

Prince Harry attended the cycling event without Meghan Markle

On Saturday night, Harry made a special reference to the couple's baby as he delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," Harry, who is on day five of the royal tour, told the Invictus Games participants, staff and volunteers at the Sydney Opera House. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

Meghan looked well-rested at lunch time

During their trip so far, Harry and Meghan have been treated to many baby gifts from royal fans, including a toy Kangaroo and some tiny Ugg boots. During their walkabout in Melbourne, they were treated to many thoughtful presents, including cuddly toys, flags, newspaper cuttings and handmade trinkets. Harry even revealed one of his favourite baby names while chatting to royal fan Jessica, who had bought along her five-and-a-half-month-old baby daughter Harriet to meet them. Jessica said: "As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry he said, 'that’s a great name'. Maybe they will choose it for their own child which would be fun." Harry and Meghan announced their baby news just as the tour kicked off in Sydney on Monday. The palace released a statement, revealing that baby Sussex is due in spring 2019.

