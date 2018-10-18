Meghan Markle gifted her first tiara during royal tour of Australia - VIDEO The Duchess has only been pictured wearing a tiara once before

The Duchess of Sussex has been presented with her first ever tiara. Meghan, who has only worn a tiara in public once before at her royal wedding, was gifted a very sweet toy tiara as she visited Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne, Australia. As Prince Harry and Meghan were greeting some of the 600 pupils at the school, the Duke picked out six-year-old Annie from the crowd after seeing her holding a bunch of flowers and a toy tiara.

"Are they for her?" he asked the little girl, gesturing to his wife Meghan. The Duchess came over and after taking the gifts said: "Oh my goodness, thank you. Those are amazing."

Harry and Meghan visit Melbourne, Australia:

The royals were visiting the school to learn about the efforts Albert Park is making to cut waste and be more sustainable. As they left, one youngster told Harry: "You remind me of my uncle." The Duke replied: "Is that a good thing? Is it because I've got a ginger beard?" Harry also raised a smile when he was given the opportunity to name the school's pet snail, suggesting 'Speedy' for the slow-moving animal.

Meghan was gifted a toy tiara from one of the pupils

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are on day three of their royal autumn tour. The couple have been delighting fans on their public walkabouts and – not surprisingly – Meghan has been asked plenty of questions about her pregnancy. The Duchess, who is thought to be around four months pregnant, told one mother that she's doing "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. The royals are carrying out 76 engagements in 16 days during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, and Meghan admitted she was "running on adrenaline".

The royals learnt about the efforts the school is making to be more sustainable

In Melbourne, the mum-to-be showed the first hint of her baby bump, wearing a fitted navy dress that featured a cinched-in waist and wrap front. Meghan paired the chic Dion Lee number with her Martin Grant trench coat and accessorised with the mini Gucci 'Sylvie' bag and a Shaun Leane 'Tusk' diamond bracelet.

