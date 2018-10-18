Meghan Markle surprises by taking out her mobile phone during engagement Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Melbourne for the third day of their royal tour

For day three of their royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Melbourne where they were greeted by officers after stepping off the plane. As ever, Meghan looked stylish dressed in a classic Martin Lee trench coat and navy dress by Australian designer Dion Lee, but as well as a chic Gucci clutch bag in her hand, eagle eyed royal fans also noticed that she was holding onto her mobile phone too. No doubt Meghan was catching up with her family and friends during her journey, making most of the time she had before her busy schedule kicked off again. Meghan was quick to put her phone away in her bag as she carried out her royal duties for the day, which started off with a walkabout in the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne. Both Meghan and Harry were in high spirits as they greeted members of the public hand-in-hand.

Meghan Markle had her mobile phone in her hand when she arrived in Melbourne

It’s been an extra-special start to their royal tour for Harry and Meghan, who announced that they were expecting their first child together on Monday after landing in Australia. On Thursday, Meghan's choice of dress showed the first hint of her baby bump. Until then, she had been dressed in loose-fitting shirts and coats, but the navy dress showcased her neat bump beautifully. The couple’s baby is expected in spring 2019, however, it may be that Meghan is actually closer to four months pregnant than three – putting her due date closer to the end of March.

Harry and Meghan on day three of their royal tour

Both Harry and Meghan are delighted by their news, and have spoken about their "little one" with well-wishers during their royal tour. On the second day of their tour, Meghan said she's doing "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. She told a fellow mother on Wednesday that so far she is "running on adrenaline".

Meghan and Harry recieved gifts from well-wishers during their walkabout

Harry and Meghan have been treated to many baby gifts from well-wishers during their trip so far, including a toy Kangaroo and some tiny Ugg boots. During their walkabout in Melbourne, they were treated to many thoughtful presents, including cuddly toys, flags, newspaper cuttings and handmade trinkets. Harry even revealed one of his favourite baby names while chatting to royal fan Jessica, who had bought along her five-and-a-half-month-old baby daughter Harriet to meet them. Jessica said: "As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry he said, 'that’s a great name'. Maybe they will choose it for their own child which would be fun."

