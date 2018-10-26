WATCH: See why Meghan Markle cried with laughter during visit to Tonga Meghan's reaction is priceless!

The Duchess of Sussex was left in stitches as she was serenaded with a song about mosquitoes during a visit to the oldest school in Tonga. Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, the expectant mother could not contain herself when she watched the Tupou College Boys' choir perform a song, complete with flying actions and buzzing noises to welcome the couple to its on-site forest on Friday. The aim of the song was to frighten off any mosquitoes that may have been flying around.

Meghan Markle burst into fits of laughter during the engagement

The royal couple, who are still on their whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga, appeared to be in great spirits as they soaked in the atmosphere. They were there to dedicate two of the school's rainforest tracts to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. Moments later, 34-year-old Harry walked through the Tuloa forest without Meghan, who was originally scheduled to join him. But it seems due to the possibility of the Zika risk, the former Suits actress stepped this engagement out.

Earlier on in the day, Harry and Meghan had donned floral garlands and traditional Tongan dress as they were welcomed to an exhibition of Tongan youth projects and handicrafts. They joined Princess Angelika and Prince Ata, King Tupou VI's son and daughter, at the Fa'onelua Centre, which showcased products including traditional mats and "tapa" cloth, carvings, bracelets made from whale bone and wood.

The Duchess appeared to be in great spirits

At the end of the day, the Duke and Duchess flew back to Sydney to attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel. The royals had a close call on their return flight when the pilot of their charter flight aborted the landing metres from the tarmac. The plane was over the runway and seconds from landing when it pulled up suddenly. It has since been confirmed that all is well and the plane landed safely in Sydney.

