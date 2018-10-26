Harry and Meghan wear matching skirts for very special reason Tonga looked so fun!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore matching accessories on day 11 of their Australia tour, with both royals fully embracing the colourful traditions of Tonga! Any fan who's ever wondered what Harry looks like in a skirt can see photos of the Prince wearing the same Ta'ovala as his wife, which is a garland skirt given as a mark of respect to higher ranks in Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to enjoy their new look as they met local Tongan traders and craftsmen while the Masani group of singers and dancers performed island music and songs. Harry even appeared to do a little jig when the music started! The royal couple were also gifted with garland necklaces made from Fa and Puatonga flowers, which Meghan wore over her olive-and-white striped cotton dress by Australian designer Martin Grant.

Meghan and Harry wear their Ta'ovalas

Fans were delighted with the photos of Meghan and Harry wearing the Ta'ovalas, with one writing: "Love this, so fun to embrace local culture and join in the fun." while another said: "I remember William and Catherine actually danced in those skirts with the people," and another added: "He's got swag though!" The royal couple later changed to unveil the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College. Meghan wore a gorgeous Veronica Beard frock, while Harry stuck to cream trousers this time round!

Harry and Meghan arrived back in Sydney on Friday evening (Australia time) to attend Australian Geographic Society Awards Despite a brief ordeal on the flight over, during which the pilot had to abort their landing, Meghan looked radiant in her Oscar de la Renta Ore-Fall 2018 'Scribble' dress, which she accessorised with her favourite Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' slingbacks.

