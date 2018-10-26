Duchess Meghan looks magical in monochrome Oscar de la Renta at Australian awards ceremony So. Stunning.

The Duchess of Sussex may have only just arrived back in Sydney after her official visit to Tonga, but it was straight back to the schedule on Friday evening (local time) – as she stepped out for the Australian Geographic Society Awards with husband Prince Harry. Despite a brief ordeal on the flight over, during which the pilot had to abort their landing, Meghan looked radiant in her Oscar de la Renta Ore-Fall 2018 'Scribble' dress, which she accessorised with her favourite Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' slingbacks. Talk about taking it in her stride, eh?

Meghan also wore her hair down in tumbling waves, no doubt styled by her go-to stylist George Northwood, who has accompanied her on the tour.

Loading the player...

Meghan holding gifts as she's photographed leaving the awards ceremony with husband Prince Harry

Friday's awards ceremony celebrates Australia's best in exploration, science and conservation, and will see the royal couple present youth awards to honour the highest achievements in conservation and adventure – with Harry giving a speech to the guests.

Loading the player...

Meghan arriving at the awards with husband Prince Harry by her side

MORE: Duchess Meghan changes into bold blue shirt dress for final engagements in Tonga

The engagement comes after Meghan and Harry spent a busy four days in Fiji and Tonga, where the mum-to-be wore an array of gorgeous ensembles – choosing to make outfit changes each day, and even treating us to two glamorous gowns for official evening events. After arriving in Tonga, she looked sensational in a white Theia gown for a welcome reception with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau-u – once again wearing the stunning aquamarine ring that belonged to Princess Diana (first worn at her royal wedding reception, of course).

MORE: Duchess Meghan is chic in gorgeous cotton dress to meet the Prime Minister of Tonga

And in Fiji, perhaps Meghan's most unforgettable outfit so far was the jaw-dropping Safiyaa gown she wore to a state reception – her first-ever royal gown, at that! Never fear, we still have six days left of their mammoth tour, so there's plenty more royal fashion inspiration to come…