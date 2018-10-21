Meghan shocked by Harry's public bear hug - see the video He was literally lifted off his feet!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to take a relaxed approach to traditional royal protocols as they enjoy their tour of Australia, but even Meghan Markle was shocked by the bear hug Prince Harry received from an Invictus Games sailor during an outdoors engagement on Sunday afternoon. Harry and Meghan faced choppy waters while sitting on a boat to watch the sailing final on the first day of the Invictus Games, and they greeted many participants of the games along the way. But one over-excited sailor hopped on-board their boat to embrace Harry in a big bear hug, literally lifting the Prince off his feet! Meghan, looking taken aback, burst into laughter before saying: "Now that's a hug - that's how it's done!" Harry also looked slightly shocked, but he took it in his stride.

The parents-to-be looked very much in love as they sat next to each other on the boat, and they held onto each other for support. This was Meghan's second public engagement of the day on Sunday. The Duchess opted to skip the first engagement earlier in the day, while Harry attended the road cycling race alone. The Duchess had been told to take it easy and rest after a late night at the Invictus Games opening ceremony the day before.

At the previous night's ceremony, Harry made a special reference to the couple's baby as he delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. "First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," before adding: "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

