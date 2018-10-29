Prince Andrew welcomes Jack Brooksbank into the family with very official nod Jack and Princess Eugenie married earlier in October

Prince Andrew was the proud father of the bride when Princess Eugenie married her long-time love Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in October, and now he's officially welcomed his new son-in-law to the family – by giving him his own bio on his website. How lovely! Sweetly, Jack's description is very personal, including details about his childhood holidays in Cornwall and his passion for Chelsea football club. It reads: "Jack and his family used to go annually to Cornwall where Jack would enthusiastically surf, rock climb and swim in the sea."

Prince Andrew escorting royal bride Eugenie down the aisle in October

It also gives adorable insights into his relationship with new wife Eugenie, continuing: "Since meeting Princess Eugenie he has developed a keen interest in contemporary art and, whenever possible, will attend functions with her and is learning a great deal about art."

Interestingly, it seems Jack also has something in common with Prince Harry - who is passionate about improving the lives of injured servicemen – since his father actually helps run a charity for wounded veterans. "His father is Executive Director of a charity called Supporting Wounded Veterans, which helps veterans rebuild their futures through a unique, specially designed, ski-based development programme. Over the past five years Jack has supported the charity in as many ways as he can," the bio reads.

Jack and Eugenie married in a stunning ceremony in Windsor on October 12, before celebrating with a lavish evening reception followed by a carnival-themed party the next day. The likes of Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding all attended the celebrations. The couple have kept a low profile since, and are thought to have enjoyed a private honeymoon – their chosen location is unknown, but rumoured options are Verbier, where they first met, or Nicaragua, where Jack proposed.