Prince Andrew reveals the sweet reason behind Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding bags

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding bags

The York family are known for their humanitarian work and between them they support many good causes. And what's more, one charity close to their hearts - Women's Interlink Foundation - was involved in making Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day that extra bit special by creating the goody bags given out to guests attending their big day. On Thursday, nearly a week on from the second royal wedding of the year, Prince Andrew took to his official Instagram account to open up about the family's relationship with the charity, which later inspired them to set up their own initiative, Key to Freedom.

Guests at Princess Eugenie's wedding recieved a special wedding bag made by the Women's Interlink Foudation

"The Women’s Interlink Foundation produced the fantastic goody bags that were given out to the members of the public who were invited inside the precinct of Windsor Castle for the Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday," the post read. Andrew also disclosed some of the gifts that the bags contained, which included a fridge magnet, shortbread and chocolates.

Eugenie and Jack's first kiss as a married couple

Andrew posted a series of pictures from over the years to accompany his message, including one of himself meeting Women's Interlink Foundation's founder Aloka Mitra in 2012 during a visit to India as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Since then, Aloka has remained close to the family, and was one of the guests at Eugenie and Jack's wedding. Ahead of her wedding, Eugenie opened up about Women's Interlink Foundation in an interview on podcast Global GoalsCast with her best friend Julia de Boinville.

The Women's Interlink Foundation is close to the York family's heart

Eugenie opened up about her campaign to fight modern day slavery through the Antislavery Collective, and recalled how her family's visit to Calcutta to meet the foundation saw them set up the Key to Freedom fashion label, which is stocked in stores including Topshop.

On Eugenie's big day, her proud family gathered together in Windsor to see her marry the love of her life. As well as the royal family and A-list stars, there were also many special guests who had worked with the York family for years who had been invited to the celebrations.

One member of staff spoke to HELLO! after the wedding reception, revealing that it had been a "lovely" day, and that Andrew's father of the bride speech had him in tears. "The one thing that made me cry was when the Duke said that he was going to do something that he's never done before, and he went over to his son-in-law and hugged him. He isn’t a very tactile person," they said.

