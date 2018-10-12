The sweetest thing Jack Brooksbank said about Princess Eugenie in his wedding speech There wasn't a dry eye in the house

It was a long and emotional day for the 800 guests invited to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor on Friday, but the groom made sure that nobody left the afternoon reception with a dry eye, by professing his love for his new bride in the sweetest way.

The Queen hosted the reception for the large wedding party in some of Windsor Castle's lavish banqueting rooms, serving canapes and drinks for the adults and children who had been at the televised event - the second royal wedding Windsor has seen this year.

The couple were clearly madly in love

But despite the size and the pageantry surrounding the day, guests revealed the reception felt incredibly intimate and was very touching - "not at all stuffy," one lucky invitee told HELLO!. And according to Jack's former headmaster from Stowe school, Anthony Wallersteiner, who is also chair of Street Child, the charity both the Duchess of York and her two daughters are heavily involved with, groom Jack's speech was so touching there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

"For a young man of 32 to be that open about his emotions, was quite affecting. He talked about how she is the one light of his life. She makes him complete and he can't imagine spending a day apart. Everyone cried - Eugenie's eyes went too. I mean she wasn't sobbing. It was just lovely, sweet, short and modern."

But Jack's speech wasn't all grand romantic gestures - at one point the groom got rather over-exuberant and jumped up on a chair while telling a story. Added another guest, "Someone yelled over that he should get off the chair, so then he jumped back down again."

