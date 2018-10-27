Supportive Meghan shares candid photo of Prince Harry practicing his speech for the Invictus Games closing ceremony Adorable!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a very important evening on Saturday – attending the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, where they both stepped onstage to make speeches. And, Kensington Palace even took to Twitter to share an insight into their preparation for the event, posting one of Meghan's personal photographs from their rehearsals. Aw! The picture, which shows Harry on stage practicing with his microphone, is captioned: "Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018."

Meghan took to the stage in Sydney on Saturday

The official account also posted a camera emoji alongside Meghan's full title. During the ceremony, which was broadcast live, both royals spoke passionately about 2018's tournament, reading from an autocue rather than taking notes with them – as Harry is mostly used to doing. It's no wonder they spent some time rehearsing!

In her own speech, the Duchess said: "During this year's games in Sydney, I've witnessed the most amazing support networks that surround competitors." She thanked the crowd for her welcome into the 'Invictus family' following her marriage, and spoke of the "strength and spirit" of the Games.

Harry said: "You do not have to be a veteran who has fought back from injury to be inspired by the Invictus example… You can identify something in your own life that you want to change for the better. And you can let the men and women of the Invictus Games remind you that no challenge is too difficult to overcome."

The couple will continue their royal tour by boarding a flight to New Zealand on Sunday – with the Invictus closing ceremony being their final official engagement in Australia. Earlier on Saturday, they also attended the wheelchair basketball final of the tournament, and presented medals to the winners.