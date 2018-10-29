Prince Harry just revealed his name for his and Meghan Markle's baby - and it’s so cute These two are just too sweet

The Duke of Sussex gave well-wishers in New Zealand a treat today when he revealed the very sweet name he uses to refer to his and wife Meghan's unborn child. Talking to crowds gathered at Abel Tasman National Park on the South Island, Prince Harry admitted he refers to his future child as their "little bump", whilst making a speech.

Harry and Meghan snuggled under an umbrella

The tactile couple were welcomed to this stunning part of of the world with songs, prayers and the traditional hongis (nose kisses) by elders at the beachfront park on the South Island. And after being formally welcomed by the Manawhenua ki Mohua people, the Prince shared his excitement about visiting with not just his wife, but also his unborn baby.

"From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work you do to look after this beautiful place."

Meghan gets the giggles listening to the Mosquito song

The couple are nearing the end of their marathon 16-day royal tour, which has seen them visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. And Barney Thomas, chief elder of the Manawhenua ki Mohua people, was charmed by their visit. Afterwards, he said: "They have had a hectic tour and we really want them to come here and chill out with us with no pressure and no stress. They are such down to earth people, and we want them to be part of the family. I was saying there are two of you and there will be three of you soon."

The couple’s visit to the region was slightly interrupted by drizzling rain, but they still managed to enjoy a stroll along the beachfront, a barbecue and a discussion about conservation with a ranger. The pair dressed down for their visit, with Meghan opting for a pair of white Adidas trainers, tucking her little bump up warmly inside a waterproof coat.

