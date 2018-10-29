Prince Harry is just like us when travelling – see photo from inside his plane Great shot, Harry!

Everyone who bags a window seat will know the feeling. When the plane prepares for landing and circles in the air, you just have to grab your phone and take a dozen photos of the same view. Well, Prince Harry is just like us judging by a post that Kensington Palace shared on Instagram Stories. The picture showed a stunning lake and mountains in New Zealand's Abel Tasman National Park and according to the photo credit, it was taken by none other than Prince Harry!

"Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park," the caption read, using the American spelling for 'traveling' which suggests his wife Meghan may have helped with it. The couple visited the national park on Monday, travelling by private jet. They were greeted with a traditional welcome ceremony that involved songs, prayers and hongis – or nose kisses.

The couple wrapped up in puffer jackets and scarves, but the wet weather didn't dampen their spirits. Harry gave a speech, in which he sweetly referred to his and Meghan's unborn baby. "From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here," he told the Manawhenua ki Mohua people. "We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work you do to look after this beautiful place."

The pair were as tactile as ever, holding hands as they toured the national park. They strolled along the beachfront, enjoyed a barbecue and took part in a discussion about conservation with a ranger. Harry and Meghan then boarded their Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopter laden with gifts, including a large colourful tote bag and a knitted blanket – perfect for their baby.

Prince Harry took this photo from inside the helicopter

"They have had a hectic tour and we really want them to come here and chill out with us with no pressure and no stress," chief elder Barney Thomas said after the visit. "They are such down-to-earth people, and we want them to be part of the family. I was saying there are two of you and there will be three of you soon."

