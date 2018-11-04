You'll never guess who Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's showbiz best pal is They certainly have a glamorous group of friends!

Princesses Beatrice was joined by her sister Eugenie on Friday night after attended the star-studded Global Gift Gala earlier in the night, which was held by actress Eva Longoria - who turns out to be good friends with the princesses. Speaking on the red carpet of the gala, the 43-year-old exclusively revealed to HELLO!: "I've actually met Beatrice and Eugenie recently at Art Basel in Miami and they're lovely, and they're friends of my friends Ricky Martin and Juan. And it was so nice to build our community of supporters here in London and throughout the world."

Eva organised the 9th annual Global Gift Gala this year with Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and Ronan Keating among the guests. The mum-of-one - who welcomed little Santiago into the world with her husband Jose Antonio Baston in June this year - also spoke about motherhood, saying: "I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people which is really exciting and fun to watch. She continued: "I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice - it's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women."

Princess Beatrice also attended the gala, wearing a beautiful monochrome Gucci gown with sparkly bow detail on the front. She later headed to Isabel Mayfair for the Casamigos Day of the Dead, where Eugenie joined her. It was the first time that Eugenie stepped out in public since returning from her honeymoon after marrying Jack Brooksbank in October. The sisters certainly have a glamourous group of celebrity friends!

