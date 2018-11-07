Princess Eugenie reveals exciting news following wedding to Jack Brooksbank The newly-married royal has had a very busy year!

Princess Eugenie has recently returned from her honeymoon with Jack Brooksbank following their royal wedding in October, and she has wasted no time in getting back to work. The kind-hearted royal is passionate about many good causes, and most recently revealed her involvement in a new anti-plastic initiative. Joining forces with stars including Fearne Cotton, Kate Moss and Ronnie Wood, Eugenie has drawn an illustration for a limited-edition bag as part of Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0's #PassOnPlastic collection. Eugenie – who is director of art gallery Hauser & Wirth – showcased her talents by painting of the earth, and wrote on it: "Built for life, make an impact, healthy ecosystems, inspire change."

Princess Eugenie's bag design

Talking exclusively to HELLO! Eugenie explained the reason behind her design. "I drew this image to show how much of our Earth is covered by water. The ocean is our planet's life support system. Sadly we have a tendency to take the ocean for granted, assuming that it is an endless vessel for us to take from and give nothing in return. It is, however, time to give back. Everyone can easily do this with just a few small changes to everyday routines. I hope these products help people form new habits with ease and a bit of style."

Eugenie is passionate about saving the planet

Eugenie and Jack had a day to remember last month when they said 'I do' in front of their friends and family at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the very place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their own wedding back in May. Eugenie also made sure that the wedding was anti-plastic. Before her big day, she told British Vogue: "My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."

Following the celebrations, Eugenie's proud mum Sarah Ferguson told HELLO! just how proud she was of her daughter – who wore a low-back Peter Pilotto wedding gown, which revealed the scar that runs down her spine from a surgery for scoliosis when she was 12. "I was so proud of Eugenie standing tall and showing her scar. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere," she said. Sarah also paid tribute to Eugenie's grandmother, the Queen. She said: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."

