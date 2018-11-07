Prince Philip, 97, makes rare appearance in Windsor The Queen's husband looked in great spirits as he rode in a carriage

Prince Philip has been seen in public a lot less since his retirement in 2017, but on Wednesday, the 97-year-old royal was spotted out in Windsor. Philip looked in great spirits as he drove a carriage pulled along with two horses around the grounds for the second time in a week. Braving the cold weather, Philip wrapped up in a beige coat, leather gloves and a hat, with a blanket on his lap for extra warmth. The Queen's husband was last spotted out at an official royal event in October, when he attended his granddaughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

Philip took up carriage driving after quitting polo in 1971. In 2004, he revealed his passion in his book, 30 Years On and Off The Box Seat. "I am getting old," he wrote. "My reactions are getting slower and my memory is unreliable. But, I have not lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside." He added: "I have been fortunate to have had a longer innings than most, and I have no intention of giving up while I have a team of willing ponies and dedicated grooms."

In April, Philip underwent a hip operation, and was treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London, later returning to Windsor to recover. At the time, the palace revealed that Philip's surgery was a success and that he was "comfortable and in good spirits".

Ever since, Philip has been looking in good health, and following his operation, a source praised the Duke on his "amazing willpower", telling The Sun: "[He] is already walking unaided... When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it." When Philip officially retired from royal duties, the palace stressed that the Duke's decision was not health-related, and that he would, on occasion, still attend events with the Queen.

