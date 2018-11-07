Sarah Ferguson reveals pride in latest social media post Sarah is such a good friend!

Sarah Ferguson has had a lot to be proud about over the last few months, most recently watching her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, walk down the aisle and marry her long-term boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. And now, the kind-hearted mum-of-two has revealed her excitement – and pride – for her friend, Imogen Edwards-Jones, following the release of her book, The Witches of St Petersburg. Sarah wanted to make sure that her fans knew about the book ahead of its launch on Wednesday night, and shared a photo of novel's front cover on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to @iedwardsjones on her wonderful new book The Witches of St Petersburg. Good luck with the launch tonight #thewitchesofstpetersburg."

Sarah Ferguson was proud of friend Imogen Edwards-Jones for writing her book

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many thanking Sarah for pointing out the new read. One wrote: "Thank you for the recommendation!!! I cannot wait to tuck into this story!!," while another said: "I Always need new book recommendations. I might have to check into this one." The book was first launched last month, with Imogen revealing that it had taken her eight years to write. Other fans include Claudia Winkleman and her famous mum, Eve Pollard.

While Sarah has been keeping a low profile since Eugenie's wedding, she was back to work last week to visit a children's hospice, Julia's House. Sarah posted a series of photos from her visit on social media, and wrote next to them: "@juliashousechildrenshospice is a sanctuary of harmony and joy. To see the smiles of the children and the support given to the families, siblings included, is an embrace of goodness. Such a relief and support for families and children with life limiting conditions #juliashouse."

Julia's House also posted a photo of Sarah on Instagram ahead of her visit to share their excitement. The post read: "We’re so excited to welcome Sarah, Duchess of York to our Devizes hospice tomorrow, she will be meeting some of our families and reading one of her own books to our children. Tune in to our social media channels for live coverage throughout the day! @sarahferguson15."

