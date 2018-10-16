Sarah, Duchess of York receives apology from magazine – see statement The Duchess of York was wrongly accused of writing a tell-all book

Sarah, Duchess of York has received an apology from a magazine who mistakenly reported that she had been offered $15m to write a tell-all book about the royal family. The statement from Closer read: "On Aug 17, 2018, we published an article under the headline 'Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Offered $15 Million for Royal Family Tell-All Book.'

"We now reservedly accept that any suggestion that Sarah, Duchess of York is considering writing or accepting financial reward for any such book about the royal family was based on pure speculation and is totally without foundation. We sincerely apologise to the Duchess for suggesting otherwise." Prince Andrew's ex-wife has since reposted the statement on Twitter.

The royal family celebrated Princess Eugenie's wedding last week

Sarah was in the spotlight over the weekend as she celebrated her younger daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in Windsor. Eugenie, who looked breath-taking in a Peter Pilotto gown, tied the knot with her longterm love Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12 October at St George's Chapel.

The royal family and the couple's 850 guests celebrated at a reception hosted by the Queen, followed by an evening of dinner and dancing at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home shared by Sarah and her ex-husband Andrew.

In true royal style, the festivities continued the following day, with a festival-themed bash set up in the grounds of the Royal Lodge. Cocktails, fun fair rides and a carousel were just part of the spectacular celebrations. Congratulations again to Eugenie and Jack!

