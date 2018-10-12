Watch hilarious moment - Teddy Williams asks Sarah Ferguson if she's the Queen It was awkward but still so adorable

The royal children can always be counted on to create some memorable moments at a wedding, and now Robbie and Ayda Williams' daughter Theodora has joined in on the fun. Six-year-old Teddy (her nickname) caused a slightly awkward yet totally adorable moment, when she confused Sarah Ferguson with the Queen. In a video taken by a guest, Teddy can be seen and heard asking Sarah, "Are you the Queen?" while coming down the steps of St George's Chapel after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. When Sarah replies saying, "No," Teddy perseveres and asks, "Are you a princess?". The Duchess of York says, "Yes," before walking away to join Prince Andrew in the car.

Little Teddy Williams was a brilliant bridesmaid!

Theodora certainly stole the show as she confidently posed in the centre of her fellow bridesmaids and pageboys, including Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Zara Phillips. The girls wore simple but beautiful white dresses with floral sashes, while the boys looked dapper in white shirts and full-length trousers. Teddy's parents Robbie and Ayda also attended the ceremony, and posted a photo of the pair setting off to the ceremony earlier in the morning. It was the first time that their eldest daughter made a public appearance since being born, and boy did she show the confidence and sense of humour shared with her X Factor judge parents.

Her companions also gave guests and fans some further funny moments, including George who tried to suppress his laughter after his cousin Zara impersonated a trumpeter, and little Charlotte who took a tiny tumble up the stairs as she battled against the Windsor wind. There was also an adorable moment with George was caught singing along to the National Anthem, following Eugenie outside of the castle after the ceremony had ended. Royal weddings just would not be the same without this special group of children.

