Sarah, Duchess of York, praises the Queen for making Princess Eugenie's wedding so memorable

Sarah, Duchess of York, has praised the Queen for making her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank "so memorable". Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the wedding, which took place on 12 October, the proud mum thanked Her Majesty, explaining: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."

Sarah, who wore a golden bracelet inscribed with her daughter's name for the ceremony, spoke about the bride's beautiful Peter Pilotto wedding gown, which revealed the scar that runs down her spine from a surgery for scoliosis when she was 12. She said: "I was so proud of Eugenie standing tall and showing her scar. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere."

Sarah and Princess Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, are still close friends after divorcing in 1996, and threw a lavish reception for the pair at the Royal Lodge, the mansion where the friendly exes still live together. Speaking about their steadfast relationship, she told HELLO!: "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example." Sarah looked wonderful on her daughter's wedding wearing a gorgeous emerald green dress by local Windsor designer Emma Louise Design along with a Jess Collet hat. She also shared several photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack leaving the chapel and becoming husband and wife on Instagram writing: "Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family… So proud of Eugenie and Jack."

