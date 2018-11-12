Princess Eugenie returns to Instagram following honeymoon – with a very emotional post What a lovely tribute...

Princess Eugenie has finally returned to Instagram following her honeymoon with new husband Jack Brooksbank! She fittingly took to the social media site to mark Remembrance Sunday, with a post simply captioned: "We will remember. #remembranceday." The beautiful picture showed a lone poppy with the date 11.11 and the timeless phrase, 'lest we forget'. The Princess doesn't traditionally attend the annual Armistice events with the royal family, and no doubt wanted to pay tribute in her own way.

Eugenie's poignant Remembrance Day post

Eugenie's loyal fans were quick to comment on the poignant post, with one writing: "Thank you for taking time to remember those who have fought!" and another adding: "Yes we will. Hope you and Jack had a wonderful, relaxing honeymoon! Your wedding was so beautiful! Thank you for allowing us to watch it!"

MORE: The Duchess of York opens up about spending Christmas alone while Beatrice and Eugenie head to Sandringham – for the past 22 years

Loading the player...

It is still not known where Eugenie and Jack chose to spend their honeymoon - the couple have a penchant for travelling and got engaged during a holiday to Nicaragua at the beginning of the year, so they could have returned there for the first few days of their married life. Other options are thought to be Verbier, where they first met, Italy's Amalfi Coast, where they're known to enjoy holidaying, or perhaps even the Azores Islands, where Eugenie's parents spent their honeymoon.

MORE: Princess Eugenie reveals exciting news following wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie's mother the Duchess of York recently revealed that the newlyweds spent the night before their honeymoon in a very low-key way - having pizza with the family at the Royal Lodge. She told the Daily Mail: "And the Sunday after the wedding, I said to Eugenie and Jack: 'Do you want to stay somewhere special?' No. They wanted to stay at Royal Lodge. So the night before their honeymoon, the whole family were eating pizza together in the kitchen." Aw!