The Queen and Sarah Ferguson have sent the sweetest thank you cards following Princess Eugenie's wedding Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on 12 October

Almost a month after the second royal wedding, The Queen has sent a lovely thank you card to royal fans in honour of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day. The Monarch and other members of the royal family - including Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson - were inundated with well-wishes and congratulatory messages following the beautiful autumn nuptials, which took place in Windsor on 12 October. In a post, shared on royal blog account Crown Replies, the note read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter."

The Queen sent this lovely thank you note following Princess Eugenie's wedding

Written by the Queen's lady-in-waiting and close friend Philippa de Pass, the message continued: "Her Majesty thought it so kind of you to write to her, and The Queen greatly appreciated your message of congratulations and good wishes for her and the Royal Family on the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank." Last month, Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows in front of their friends and family at St George's Chapel in Windsor - the very place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their own wedding back in May.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor

Swiftly after her big day, Eugenie thanked their royal fans: "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," she wrote alongside an official wedding photograph. Meanwhile, her mother Sarah also made sure she sent her thanks, by saying: "Thank you so much for your congratulations to us and warm wishes for the future happiness of Eugenie and Jack."

Loading the player...

"Their wedding was the most fabulous day. Eugenie looked so beautiful and Jack so handsome; the wedding service was a wonderful celebration of their love," she added. "We are so happy to welcome Jack into our family, he is the most marvellous person and enriches Eugenie's life. They are such a devoted couple." Sarah then concluded the lovely note with, "Thank you for your kindness and loyalty over the years," before signing it off her hand-written signature.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.