How Sarah Ferguson made sure to remember late 'best friend' Princess Diana at Princess Eugenie's wedding The Duchess of York was very close to the late Princess of Wales

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her friendship with the late Princess Diana, and how she took time to think about her at the wedding of her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie on 12 October. Talking to the Daily Mail, Sarah said: "I thought of absent friends and family; of Diana – but she's with me all the time. What I miss most is her tinkling laughter." She added: "Diana was my best friend and the funniest person I knew. She had such a timing and wit. It was a total joy to be with her because we just laughed and enjoyed life so much, and I know she would have loved the wedding."

Princess Diana was remembered by Sarah Ferguson at her daughter's wedding

Among those absent were Sarah's late parents – her dad Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003, and her mum Susan Barrantes – who was killed in a car crash in Argentina in 1998. Sarah poignantly paid tribute to her mum at the wedding, by bringing with her the vintage Manolo Blahnik bag Susan had worn to her wedding to Prince Andrew. Sarah chose to wear green to symbolise the admission tickets that were still in the bag.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding was a day to remember

Eugenie's wedding was a day to remember, and marked one of the first times that Sarah had been seen out at an official event with all senior members of the royal family since her divorce to Prince Andrew. The mother-of-two – who has remained close to the Queen – publicly thanked Her Majesty while speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the big day. She said: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."

Sarah, who wore a golden bracelet inscribed with her daughter's name for the ceremony, spoke about the bride's beautiful Peter Pilotto wedding gown, which revealed the scar that runs down her spine from a surgery for scoliosis when she was 12. She said: "I was so proud of Eugenie standing tall and showing her scar. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere."

