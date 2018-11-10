The Duchess of York opens up about spending Christmas alone while Beatrice and Eugenie head to Sandringham – for the past 22 years Sarah is no longer part of the royal celebrations

The Duchess of York has revealed how she really feels about spending Christmas apart from daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie every year – while the royal family all head to Sandringham. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained that she often turns the television on to see her daughters on Christmas Day. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she says. This year will be the 22nd since Sarah and Prince Andrew's divorce, but Sarah is positive about spending the festive season away from her daughters.

Sarah with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

"I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas," she says. "I really am like this. I love to share. It’s the joy of giving." In the lengthy interview, Sarah speaks openly about many aspects of her life, including any mistakes she's made in the past.

"It has taken me 59 years, but I’m happy to own this sense of joy I feel now," she says. "If I have ever let anyone down, and I am sure I have done so at times, I have always tried to amend and do my best. I believe in forgiveness for myself and for others. It’s an important quality."

The Duchess also spoke warmly of the Queen, just as she did following Princess Eugenie's wedding in October. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the wedding, the proud mum thanked Her Majesty, explaining: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."