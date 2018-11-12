Duchess Meghan's personal assistant leaves role after six months – details The aide, named Melissa, didn't work with the Duchess for long

One of the Duchess of Sussex's closest staff members has left her role after just six months, it's been reported. The personal assistant, who is known to be named Melissa, was reportedly pivotal in the organisation of Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May, and was a very well-respected member of the team. It is not known what the reasoning behind the decision was, though it's thought that the hectic nature of the role perhaps played a part.

Melissa was one of Meghan's closest aides and is bound to be missed at Kensington Palace, where a host of staff members work together to help the royal couple in their duties. The personal assistant's role is pivotal in assisting with their schedules, co-ordinating diaries, organising travel arrangements and correspondence management.

On a previous job advertisement for a PA role within the palace, the description reads: "You'll also assist with the organisation of the official programme, providing logistical support in the planning and execution of engagements, attending recces and skillfully supporting official visits. It's a fast paced and high profile environment, and you'll have responsibility from day one. Yet you'll rise to the challenge and will be proud of the part you play."

Meghan and her Assistant Private Secretary Amy Pickerill

Other members of Meghan and Harry's team include Harry's Private Secretary Ed Lane Fox, Meghan's Assistant Private Secretary Amy Pickerill, the couple's advisor Sir David Manning, Kensington Palace Communications Secretary Jason Knauf and press officers Ciara Berry and Emily Rosselli.

It was revealed back in May that the Duchess would also be given a helping hand in her first six months as a royal from the Queen's special advisor. Meghan was thought to be taught the ropes by Samantha Cohen, who is Her Majesty's assistant private secretary. Though Samantha handed in her notice in September 2017, it's thought that she had agreed to stay on as Meghan's advisor for a further six months, so she didn't leave in the summer as originally planned.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on this story.