Little boy behind Meghan Markle's pasta necklace raises over £4,000 for charity Little Gavin wants to raise money like the royal couple, cute!

Six-year-old Gavin from Australia was delighted when he handed Meghan Markle a homemade pasta necklace during her royal tour Down Under, particularly when the Duchess of Sussex immediately put on the homemade jewellery. Since Gavin's sweet moment with the royal, the youngster has gone on to sell more of his crafty creations online from the website imadeyouanecklace.com, which was inspired from the sign he was holding when he met the Duchess.

Meghan wore the necklace the little boy made her

Speaking about the moment he met Meghan, his mum Rowan said that her son "woke up with a cough" and wanted the day off from school before making the necklace for "the princess and the prince". Gavin has gone on to sell every single one of his 400 pasta necklaces, and has raised $8,000 Australian dollars, which is around £4000. The money went to research into stillborn deaths after Gavin's sister Clara died a few years before he was born. Speaking about the charity on his website, Gavin wrote: "I want to be like the Prince and Princess and support charities. I'd love to start my own charity in honour of my sister."

