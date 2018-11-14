Prince Charles jokes about turning 70 after receiving hilarious presents He certainly has a sense of humour!

Prince Charles has joked about living life at a slower pace after being handed a hilarious gift for his 70th birthday on Wednesday afternoon. Royal journalists presented the Prince with a silver '70' balloon and a bottle of grey squirrel repellent, before he laughed: "Where do you find these terrible things?" They then asked if he had plans to slow down at all, and he replied: "I don't know, you may see it soon, I'm sure." Camilla then joked: "I doubt it!" The couple looked in happy spirits as they thanked journalists for their well-wishes and walked away with the presents.

Watch the video on Twitter

Charles and Camilla will join the rest of the Royal Family in the evening, for a private party being held for the Prince at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate will also be present after spending the day visiting one of Centrepoint's services, which supports over 60 homeless young people, in South Yorkshire's town of Barnsley. The evening is thought to include a birthday dinner and reception, with royals from across Europe also in attendance.

READ: William and Kate visit South Yorkshire before Charles' birthday

WATCH: William and Kate arrive in South Yorkshire

Loading the player...

As part of the celebrations, Kensington Palace also released a couple of official photographs to mark the Prince's birthday earlier in the week, showing Charles happily posing with Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the future King takes centre stage in the snaps, the smallest members of the royal family certainly manage to share some of the spotlight! Prince Louis, who was four months old at the time of the photoshoot, is utterly adorable as he giggles at the camera, looking sweet in blue shorts and a white shirt.

READ: Clarence House include iconic Princess Diana photograph in 70th birthday tribute to Prince Charles

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.