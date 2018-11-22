Find out who the Queen gives Christmas trees to EVERY year We love this royal Christmas tradition!

Christmas is a time of tradition, so it is hardly surprising that the royal family have plenty to keep up with during the Yuletide, some which have upheld for hundreds of years. One of the many traditions kept by the Queen and her family is that they gift Christmas trees to all the churches and schools in the Sandringham area, meaning that plenty of lucky youngsters will be able to enjoy a Christmas tree from Her Majesty herself! The royal also gifts Christmas trees to St. Paul's Cathedral, St Giles' Cathedral and Westminster Abbey as well as Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

The Queen admiring tree ornaments with the Queen Mother in 1998

The Queen also gifts around 1,500 Christmas puddings to her Palace staff, continuing her father and grandfather's tradition during their reigns. Paid by the Privy Purse, the puddings are delivered with a Christmas card from the sovereign and her husband, Prince Philip. So what other traditions does the royal family uphold? One of the oldest customs is that the royal family will gather for a church service on Christmas morning at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, which was visited by the monarch's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria. The church also dates all the way back to the 16th century.

This year will mark Meghan Markle's first year spending Christmas as an official member of the royal family, and will likely attend the festivities are held at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The 92-year-old monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh generally make their way to the country the week before Christmas, around 21 December, while other guests arrive from 23 December in order of precedence, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall generally the last to arrive. While the family are welcomed to Sandringham House, Prince William and Kate usually stay in their own residence, Anmer Hall, which is also situated in Norfolk.

