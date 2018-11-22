Prince William and Kate Middleton's next poignant engagement revealed The Duke of Cambridge is president of the Football Association

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make a poignant visit to Leicester to pay tribute to those who were killed in the helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Prince William and Kate knew the club’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh and wanted to visit the city to recognise the compassion shown by the people of Leicester following the tragic accident in October.

The royal couple will visit the city on Wednesday 28 November, and will first see the tribute site near the stadium, before meeting players and members of the club’s management team. Prince William and Kate will also meet volunteers and club supporters who helped to move the thousands of tributes that were left outside the front of the stadium to the special stadium.

Prince William and Kate will visit Leicester on Wednesday

Afterwards, Prince William – who is president of the Football Association – and Kate will visit the King Power Stadium, where they will meet representatives from local charities who were supported by Vichai Srivaddhanaprahba. They will later visit the University of Leicester to hear about the educational programmes the football club has helped support and how a £1million donation from the Thai businessman was used to fund medical research and training. Their day will culminate with Prince William and Kate meeting the people of Leicester in the University’s Centenary Square.

The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to Vichai following the helicopter crash on 27 October, saying he was a "a businessman of strong values who was dedicated to his family and who supported a number of important charitable causes." He added: "He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world. He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him."

The royal couple will visit the tribute site near the Leicester City football stadium

Two members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai also died in the crash, alongside pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

