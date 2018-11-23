There are some very special people on the Queen's Christmas card list – find out who We're holding out for one…

Given the hundreds of people she meets every year at private audiences, state banquets, official engagements and state visits, it's no wonder the Queen has a very long Christmas card list. The monarch and her husband Prince Philip typically send around 750 cards, which usually features a family photo. The message is signed 'Elizabeth R' and 'Philip' and has the couple's official cyphers.

Their family and friends are on the top of their list, but so are members of the royal household. British and Commonwealth Prime Ministers, Governor-Generals and High Commissions may also be sent one. Prince Philip, meanwhile, posts an additional 200 to different regiments and organisations close to him.

Prince William and Kate also take part in the Christmas card tradition and send their family and friends a card. They also post thank you cards to fans who have sent them festive wishes. Last year, the Cambridges posed with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an official portrait.

They sweetly coordinated in blue, with the message on the back reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are most grateful for the kind message you so thoughtfully sent for Christmas. Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks, with very best wishes for Christmas and for the New Year." This year, fans can expect to see baby Prince Louis feature on the card.

Take a look back at Prince William and Kate's 2017 Christmas card:

Prince Harry and Meghan are also expected to release their first official Christmas card as a married couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely pick a photo from their May royal wedding, or their recent tour of Australasia, which kicked off on Tuesday 16 October, the day after they announced Meghan's pregnancy.

Last year, Prince Charles and Camilla also sent out a lovely Christmas card, which featured a photo of the couple taken in July at Camilla's private 70th birthday party at Highgrove. The Duchess wore an ivory embellished dress by Anna Valentine and accessorised with a detailed floral necklace. Meanwhile, Prince Charles styled himself in a tailored black dinner jacket and a black tie.

