Sarah Ferguson reveals who really invited her to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May, and hinted that it was the Queen who gave her approval to have her invited to the special occasion. After Piers Morgan suggested on Good Morning Britain that her invitation to the royal wedding marked her being welcomed back into the royal family fold during her appearance on the show on Wednesday, she said: "I just think that Her Majesty is an incredible lady," she explained. "What an icon to the country, and one of the finest people I've ever met. She leads by such example and to include me is a wonderful gesture... Her Majesty knew me from a little naughty age ten... I can't thank Her Majesty enough for being so steadfast to me."

Sarah spoke about attending Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

The Duchess of York continued: "It was very nerve-wracking and I'm glad I didn't trip over... I kept thinking of Diana in my heart and I thought of my mum and my father... Jack was standing there and he came towards me with his open arms." Sarah revealed her delight at the crowd cheering for her on her arrival, saying: "I wanted to cry [when the crowd cheered]. It was extraordinary and I looked around like, 'Are they doing that for me?'. Then someone shouted 'Fergie'."

Speaking about what was going through her head during the happy occasion, she explained: "I felt like I was really happy for my friend Diana, who I love, and my mum and dad, and I felt honoured and grateful for Harry and Meghan to invite me... It was very kind of them and I think I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking but I knew I was ready."

