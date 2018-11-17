You might be surprised by the story behind one of Prince William and Kate's iconic engagement photos This is so lovely…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the anniversary of the day they announced their engagement on Friday – and since, a sweet story has been revealed about one of their very iconic engagement photographs. Apparently, when royal photographer Arthur Edwards went to get a close-up shot of Kate's beautiful sapphire ring – which previously belonged to Princess Diana, of course – she was so nervous that her hand was shaking, which is why William's hand can be seen in the snap, to steady it.

William steadied Kate's hand for the photo

Royal blogger Teatime With The Cambridges shared the story on her Instagram page, saying: "Fun Fact: Arthur Edwards said: 'She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it.'" We can't blame her!

On 16 November 2010, Clarence House released the memorable statement which read: "Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya. Prince William has informed the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince William has also sought the permission of Miss Middleton's father."

Kate and William announced their engagement on 16 November 2010

William and Kate then posed for photos at St James' Palace, with Kate flashing her gorgeous blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which the Prince's father gave to Diana in 1981. Talking about the significance of the ring, William explained: "It's very special, as Kate is very special. It's my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement."

Kate and William met at St Andrews where they studied together eight years prior to the engagement. William explained he'd planned the proposal for a while and carried his mother's ring in his rucksack for three weeks! Kate called the moment "very romantic," before admitting it was a "total shock". They then started plans for their beautiful wedding the following spring in a fairytale ceremony at Westminster Abbey.