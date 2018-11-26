Prince Charles opens up about playtime with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis This is adorable!

Prince Charles has given an insight into his playdates with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. The future King, who was recently hailed a "brilliant" grandfather, joked about keeping up with his grandchildren during a visit to the village of Poundbury in Dorset. Charles spoke to mother Amelia Kerr, 33, as she cradled her baby boy during a toddler group at Dorchester Community Church. As Charles looked down at four-week-old Oliver Morris, he told the baby's mother: "My grandchildren wear me out, I don't know how you do it."

The royal has a fourth grandchild on the way, with Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their first baby in the spring. Charles is also a step-grandfather to his wife Camilla's five grandchildren: Lola and Freddie Parker Bowles (children of Tom Parker Bowles), twins Gus and Louis Lopes, and Eliza Lopes (children of Laura Lopes).

Charles received a birthday card on his visit to Dorset

In the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Camilla revealed: "My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him. He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that." In the same documentary, Prince William described Charles as being a "brilliant" grandfather, although he wished he could spend more time with his grandchildren.

On whether Charles has time to be a granddad, William said: "It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children. "I think he's… now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's okay.

He tucked into his birthday cake

"And he's the fittest man I know but equally I want him to be fit until he's 95. So, having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know, play with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

