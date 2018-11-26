Sarah, Duchess of York reveals what it's like to have a son-in-law – video The Duchess spoke to HELLO! to celebrate Street Child charity's anniversary

Sarah, Duchess of York has welcomed Jack Brooksbank into her family with open arms, saying it is "a blessing" to have a son-in-law. The Duchess reminisced on Princess Eugenie's October wedding day and burst with pride as she told HELLO!: "When [Eugenie] walked up and walked tall, with scoliosis [curvature of the spine, which Eugenie was successfully treated for when she was 12]… We never thought she was going to be a possibility, and there she was, no veil."

Speaking of the groom Jack, Sarah said: "And just the twin flame of [her and] that beautiful man – he looked like James Bond that day. And Jack is my son-in-law, and to have a son-in-law is just a blessing. Their wedding was about love, inclusivity and future. And then they go forward with strength because that's who they are. They will always, always be on the edge of inspirational change."

The Duchess was speaking to HELLO! in her role as founder patron of Street Child – a children's charity that is marking its tenth anniversary and celebrating the launch of its Count Me In campaign. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie became global ambassadors of the charity earlier this year. In April, Street Child merged with the international development charity Children in Crisis, which Sarah founded in 1993. The charities help children throughout the world get an education.

The mother-of-two attended a black-tie dinner at Kensington Palace's Orangery with Princess Eugenie and Jack last week, where she gave a speech and said: "This year you've seen family unity. You've seen the York family out in force on October 12. I was never more proud to see my tall, beautiful, upstanding daughter full of courage."

Calling her new son-in-law Jack her 'hero', Sarah continued: "I call him the best lion-tamer there is. Keep on trying to tame the lion, which is my daughter. He's doing a good job so far. Jack, you're an absolutely amazing man. And Eugenie and Jack, you stand for unity, love, inclusivity and future. That's because you both had a great education.

"And may you go on being great leaders, like Street Child, inspiring to walk on, walk tall and never give up. I have to thank you for what you've done for me this year, both of you, because it's been a real treat and a real honour to see such love and happiness when we hear such bad news." Pick up this week's issue of the magazine for the full interview.

